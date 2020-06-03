Omaha police investigating wrestling-move death as homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha are investigating the death of a man at the hands of another man who was using a wrestling move called a “half nelson” to subdue him.

Police said Wednesday in a news release that officers were called to a home Friday for an assault report.

Arriving officers found a 39-year-old man holding down 42-year-old Calvin Strong face down in what the younger man called a half nelson.

Strong was unresponsive when police arrive and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The younger man told police the altercation began when Strong kicked in his bedroom door and began assaulting him, and police say witnesses backed up that account.

