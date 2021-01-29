Omaha police investigating death at church hall as homicide

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man at a church social hall.

Police said in a news release that officers were called late Wednesday night to Our Lady of Guadalupe Social Hall in south Omaha to check on a person.

Arriving officers found the body of a man on the grounds. Police have not released the man’s name or any details about how he died.

The Rev. Bill Bond told the Omaha World-Herald that the man’s body was found in a storage shed at the back of the social hall’s parking lot.

Bond says the storage shed had been broken into recently and homeless people were using it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News