Omaha police investigating death at church hall as homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man at a church social hall.

Police said in a news release that officers were called late Wednesday night to Our Lady of Guadalupe Social Hall in south Omaha to check on a person.

Arriving officers found the body of a man on the grounds. Police have not released the man’s name or any details about how he died.

The Rev. Bill Bond told the Omaha World-Herald that the man’s body was found in a storage shed at the back of the social hall’s parking lot.

Bond says the storage shed had been broken into recently and homeless people were using it.