Omaha police investigate shooting death of 36-year-old man

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha are investigating the shooting death of a man in north Omaha.

Police say the shooting happened early Monday morning around North 28th Avenue when officers were called for a report of shots fired.

Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds already dead. Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Bennie Cartwright.

No arrests had been reported by late Monday morning, and police are asking the public for any information on the shooting.

