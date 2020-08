OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are investigating the death of a man who was found in the driveway of a home.

Officers were called to a disturbance Friday morning and found a man in a driveway who appeared to have life-threatening injuries.

Police say he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man was identified as 59-year-old Frank Williams, 59.

Police are treating his death as a homicide.