Omaha police arrest 2 over fatal shooting near apartments

Nebraska News

by: , Omaha World-Herald

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have arrested two men in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man near an apartment complex in the south part of the city.

Police said they responded to a report of shots being fired at about 1:20 a.m. on Sunday near the Arbor Villa Apartments and found Playontae Wilson dead.

They said they later arrested a 21-year-old man without incident and booked him into the Douglas County jail for murder, possession of a stolen firearm, and theft.

A 26-year-old-man was arrested later and booked into jail for criminal homicide in connection with Wilson’s shooting.

