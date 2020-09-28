Omaha police arrest 2 over fatal shooting near apartments

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have arrested two men in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man near an apartment complex in the south part of the city.
Police said they responded to a report of shots being fired at about 1:20 a.m. on Sunday near the Arbor Villa Apartments and found Playontae Wilson dead.
They said they later arrested a 21-year-old man without incident and booked him into the Douglas County jail for murder, possession of a stolen firearm, and theft.
A 26-year-old-man was arrested later and booked into jail for criminal homicide in connection with Wilson’s shooting.
