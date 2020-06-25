Omaha police: 2 killed in collision when driver runs light

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say two people have been killed in a collision caused when one driver ran a red light.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in northwestern Omaha.

Police say a 38-year woman was speeding southbound in a sport utility vehicle when she ran a red light and hit a pickup truck. Police say the force of the collision split the pickup in half, killing the truck’s driver, 58-year-old Roberto Gonzalez, and passenger, 56-year-old Annette North, both of Omaha. Police say the driver of the SUV was hospitalized with injuries and faces charges for the fatal crash.

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles says her driver’s license was suspended when the crash occurred.