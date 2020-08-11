Omaha officials to vote on mask requirement in indoor spaces

Signs encourage the wearing of face masks Thursday, June 18, 2020, at a Sarpy County office in Papillion, Neb., where face covering is recommended but not mandatory. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts has told local officials they would not receive any of the $100 million allotted to Nebraska in an economic rescue law if they require the public to wear masks in courthouses and other government buildings. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha’s city council is set to vote on an emergency mask mandate in indoor public places to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

The measure has received support from many of the city’s biggest companies, including Union Pacific, TD Ameritrade, Mutual of Omaha, and First National Bank.

The proposed ordinance would require masks in places such as schools, businesses, and churches.

Eating and drinking in restaurants and bars, exercising in gyms, and visiting government offices would be excluded.

Douglas County, which includes Omaha, has reported 11,449 coronavirus cases and 138 deaths. The number of new daily cases has trended down over the last week.

Latest Stories