UPDATE: Omaha officials apprehend mall shooting suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – UPDATE (11:19 a.m.): Omaha officials said they have apprehended the 16-year-old suspect on Sunday.

Officials thank the public for helping provide tips through Crime Stoppers.

PREVIOUS (9:55 a.m.): Officials have issued a warrant for first-degree murder related to a shooting incident at an Omaha mall.

According to the Omaha Police Department, they have arrested Brandon Woolridge-Jones, 18, on one count of accessory to homicide. A warrant has been issued for a 16-year-old for first-degree murder, and officials are still asking the public to reach out with any information.

PREVIOUS: Officials announced a man died Saturday after a shooting at an Omaha mall.

The Omaha Police Department said on Saturday around noon, they responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and passed away.

The man was identified as Trequez, 21. Another victim was identified as Ja’Keya Veland, 22. Veland received non-life-threatening injuries.

In a Facebook post, officials are asking for the public’s help to identify people of interest. The post is below.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call 402-444-7867 or contact law enforcement.