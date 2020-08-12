Omaha officials approve mask requirement in indoor spaces

FILE – In this Thursday, March 19, 2020 file photo, a mask lies on a lawn in Willowbrook, Ill. On Friday, June 26, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that wearing face masks can cause fungal and bacterial pneumonia. There’s no evidence that normal use of face masks can cause fungal or bacterial infections. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha’s city council has approved an emergency mask mandate in indoor public places to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

The measure passed 7-0 on Tuesday after four hours of testimony from a divided public.

The proposal had received support from many of the city’s biggest companies, including Union Pacific, TD Ameritrade, Mutual of Omaha, and First National Bank.

The proposed ordinance would require masks in places such as schools, businesses, and churches.

Eating and drinking in restaurants and bars, exercising in gyms, and visiting government offices would be excluded.

Douglas County, which includes Omaha, has reported 11,449 coronavirus cases and 138 deaths.

The number of new daily cases has trended down over the last week.

