Omaha officer injured in mall shooting leaves hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha police officer who was shot in the face and head last week after responding to a shoplifting call has been released from the hospital.

The Omaha Police Department on Wednesday told the Omaha World-Herald that 39-year-old Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck is now at home recuperating.

Wittstruck was shot last Friday during a struggle with a man suspected of shoplifting a package of T-shirts from a store in Westroads Mall. Police later arrested 21-year-old Kenya Lamont Jenkins Jr. following a high-speed chase on Interstate 80.

Jenkins is charged with first-degree assault of a police officer and other counts. He’s being held on $10 million bail.