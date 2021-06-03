Omaha officer faces felony charges for detaining youths

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha police officer is facing felony charges after he detained two juveniles who had been pounding on doors in his neighborhood during the early morning hours.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 43-year-old Ja’Price Spears is charged with two counts of terroristic threats and one count of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov said Thursday that in early April, three juveniles were pounding on doors in the town of Gretna, then got into a vehicle.

Polikov said Spears drove after them and got them to pull over, then detained two of the three and handcuffed them until sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News