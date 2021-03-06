Omaha mayor’s family says her husband has died

FILE – In this April 14, 2017, file photo, Republican incumbent Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert speaks during a debate against her Democratic challenger, former state Sen. Heath Mello in Omaha, Neb., ahead of the May 9, 2017, mayoral election. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The family of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says her husband has died.

Police found a man dead at the couple’s home, and a statement Friday from the Stothert family announced the death of Joe Stothert.

The statement came about three hours after Omaha police were called to the mayor’s home to investigate reports of a shooting. Officers found the body of a man.

Police didn’t provide details about the shooting but stated that foul play wasn’t suspected. The family says Joe Stothert’s death was a “tragic loss.”