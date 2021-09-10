Omaha man’s death being investigated as in-custody death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a man who was held down at an Omaha bowling alley as an in-custody death.

Omaha police say in a news release that officers were called Thursday afternoon to West Lanes Bowling Center for reports of an autistic man biting his caregiver and other people and being “out of control.”

Police say an officer who arrived on the scene found a bowling alley employee restraining the man, later identified as 30-year-old Eric Liao.

Police say the officer handcuffed Liao and then noticed Liao was unresponsive. The officer began CPR, and paramedics soon took Liao to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.