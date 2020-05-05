Omaha man test-driving motorcycle dies after crashing it

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an Omaha man who was test-driving a motorcycle died after crashing it into a wall.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 31-year-old Jake Dunwoody was taking the bike for a spin in the Center Mall parking lot Monday afternoon when he crashed it into a concrete wall.

A witness told police that Dunwoody had made several circles in the lot and seemed to be getting more comfortable with it when he picked up speed and hit the wall.

Police say Dunwoody was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he was pronounced dead.