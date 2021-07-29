Omaha man sentenced to prison for sex trafficking minor

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to a single count of sex trafficking of a minor has been sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors for Nebraska say 26-year-old Glenn Whitney was sentenced Wednesday in Omaha’s federal court to 250 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped several other counts of sex trafficking and a conspiracy count.

Prosecutors say federal agents uncovered the crime last year after an Omaha foster child was reported missing.

The investigation showed Whitney was trafficking the 16-year-old victim for money, including provided hotel rooms, advertising and transportation for the girl to have sex with men.