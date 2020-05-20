Omaha man sentenced to 15 years in child pornography case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors say an Omaha man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for transportation of child pornography.

The U.S. attorney’s office says in a news release that Gregory Hanssen, 44, of Omaha, Nebraska, was also ordered to serve 20 years of supervised release after he finishes his prison sentence.

The case stems from a tip received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating a Google photos user had uploaded apparent child pornography.

Federal agents seized his cell phone and tablet device and found more than 700 images of child pornography.