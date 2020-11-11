Omaha man said he was checking safety of gun when he shot himself

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who accidentally shot himself in the leg told police he was trying to make sure his handgun was safe when the shooting happened.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the shooting happened Saturday night as the 26-year-old man was sitting in a car in a northwest Omaha parking lot.

Police say the man told officers he was about to meet friends for drinks when he removed the gun’s magazine, pointed it at his feet and pulled the trigger, thinking it was empty.

However, a round was still in the chamber and hit him just above his left ankle.

