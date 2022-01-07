OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who set fire to his family’s home and critically injured his wife has pleaded guilty to two felony charges in the wake of her death.

Sixty-eight-year-old Carl Bohm pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree arson and attempted first-degree assault as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

The Omaha World-Herald reports he will face up to 70 years in prison when he’s sentenced in February.

Prosecutors considered upgrading the charges against Bohm after his wife, Janet Franks-Bohm, died in October — more than two years after the 2019 fire that also injured the couple’s daughter.

A coroner ruled that Franks-Bohm’s death was directly related to the fire.