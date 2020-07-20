Omaha man identified as person who drowned at boat dock

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified a man who drowned while docking a boat on the Missouri River this weekend as an Omaha man.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 66-year-old Robert Winberg died in the Friday night incident.

Investigators say Winberg fell into the river while docking a boat around 9:20 p.m. Friday.

Officials say Winberg was submerged for a long period in an area north of N.P. Dodge Park in north Omaha before he was found by rescue crews and pulled from the water.

He was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he was declared dead.

Latest Stories