Omaha man hospitalized after totaling truck near Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – An Omaha man was hospitalized after a one-vehicle accident east of Norfolk on U.S. Hwy 275.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, they responded to a crash seven miles east of Norfolk when the driver lost control of his straight truck and rolled into the median.

The driver, Elijah Schoonover, 21, was taken to Faith Regional Health Services to treat his injuries, with his truck deemed as a total loss.

Traffic in the area was affected for over an hour as the scene and wreckage was cleared.

Stanton Fire and Rescue and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were also called to the scene, along with Stanton County Emergency Management.

Latest Stories