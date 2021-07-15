Omaha man gets prison for fatal shooting of sex offender

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 44-year-old Omaha man who police say was “hunting” sex offenders when he fatally shot a man last year in a vigilante killing has been sentenced to up to 70 years in prison.

James Fairbanks was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 70 years in prison for the May 14, 2020, shooting death of 64-year-old Mattieo Condoluci in Omaha.

Fairbanks pleaded no contest in April to second-degree murder and a gun charge in the case.

Prosecutors say Fairbanks showed up at Condoluci’s door with a rifle and fired seven shots into Condoluci, a convicted sex offender.

Authorities say Fairbanks didn’t know Condoluci, but had found him in an internet search for registered sex offenders.