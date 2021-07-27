Omaha man gets fine, probation for posting neo-Nazi stickers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to pay a $200 fine for posting neo-Nazi recruitment stickers on poles outside a synagogue.

Jonathan Ziegler pleaded guilty Monday to property damage and hate intimidation. In exchange, prosecutors dropped two other identical charges.

Police say surveillance video showed the 31-year-old Ziegler on April 9 posting the recruitment stickers around Temple Israel, which is part of the Tri-Faith Initiative campus at 132nd and Pacific streets.

The stickers promoted a neo-Nazi group that bore the message “End debt slavery” and a picture of a man breaking chains in the form of the Star of David.