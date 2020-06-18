Omaha man gets 100 years to life for Sarpy County slaying

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in a suburban Omaha slaying.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 47-year-old Christopher Reagan was sentenced Wednesday in Sarpy County District Court to 100 years to life after pleading guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder, use of a weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Reagan and three other people were charged after an attempted robbery and the stabbing death of Brent Quigley on June 29, 2018.

Officers found Quigley lying near the front door of his Bellevue home with at least 20 stab wounds.

