OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — A man was arrested after reckless driving and imprisonment.

According to a press release, at 6:15 p.m., a Nebraska State Patrol trooper saw a northbound Chevrolet Equinox driving recklessly on Highway 75 near Childs Road. As a result, the trooper performed a traffic stop.

While conducting the traffic stop, a female passenger got out of the car and reported she was being held against her will. Continuing the investigation, the trooper observed injuries on her face and noted a child in the car as well.

The driver of the vehicle provided a fake driver’s license. Jose Hernandez Cruz, 36, of Omaha was arrested for domestic assault, false imprisonment, child abuse- no injury, willful reckless driving, and forgery.

Cruz was lodged in the Sarpy County Jail. The victim and the child were both taken to a local hospital