Omaha man arrested after hitting Nebraska State Patrol cruiser during pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Four people were taken into custody in Omaha last night after a pursuit that involved a vehicle ramming into a Nebraska State Trooper’s cruiser.

The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Omaha Police Department (OPD), arrested the driver, Reginald Bell III, 19, of Omaha, for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by unlawful taking, firearm possession and transport, and first-degree assault on an officer.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, at around 11:55 p.m. on Monday night, a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a Mazda 6 near the intersection of N 52nd Street and Grand Avenue.

The Mazda 6 was reportedly stolen and Bell refused to stop for the trooper.

The NSP trooper allegedly started a pursuit when the sedan began to accelerate turning west on Hartman Avenue.

Officials said the Mazda 6 traveled on different streets through the area until the NSP trooper was able to perform a tactical vehicle intervention on Blair High Road near Crown Point Avenue.

After the sedan stopped, Bell tried to flee again and ended up hitting the trooper’s cruiser with the Mazda 6.

The NSP troopers and OPD officers instantly took Bell and the three passengers into custody.

Authorities said they found what they believed to be a handgun on the floor of the sedan, it turned out to be a pellet gun.

Two of the three passengers in the Mazda 6 were minors.

NSP said that the 17-year-old male and the 16-year-old female passengers had been reported missing from other states and arrangements are being made for both of them.

The third passenger was released from custody.

The whole pursuit lasted around six minutes.

Bell is being held in the Douglas County Corrections.

