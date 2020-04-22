Omaha mall that announced reopening appears to backtrack

Workers paint the logo and the mall’s name on the water tower at the Nebraska Crossing Outlets outdoor mall near Gretna, Neb., Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The outlet sits next to a heavily traveled stretch of Interstate 80 about halfway between Omaha and Lincoln, and plans to reopen April 24, which would be roughly the same time state officials expect the number of Nebraska coronavirus cases to peak. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts had said the mall stores are free to reopen as long as they follow the state’s social-distancing guidelines. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska outlet mall that announced plans to reopen this week amid the coronavirus pandemic appears to have backed away from those plans with an online post that says the opening is primarily for employees to get their stores ready for business.

Officials with Nebraska Crossing, an upscale outlet mall near Omaha, say the only venue that would be open for in-person customers was a medical uniform store.

The rest of the outlet will remain closed to the public. The outlet’s owner, Rod Yates, had previously outlined plans for a “soft opening” on Friday and described it as a case study of best practices for other malls.

