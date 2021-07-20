Omaha high school band director accused of sex with student

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A west Omaha high school band director has been arrested, accused of abusing a former student over a three-year period.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest warrant was issued Monday for 55-year-old Michelle Bluford, director of the Elkhorn South High School band who has been employed by the district for two decades.

Officials say Bluford was arrested around 7 p.m. Monday on the warrant charging her with felony child abuse.

Investigators believe Bluford groomed a student at Elkhorn South starting in 2017, which led to sexual contact with the student.

The sheriff’s office said it first learned of the alleged abuse in June and launched an investigation.