Omaha firefighters start getting coronavirus vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha firefighters are now receiving coronavirus vaccinations as Nebraska continued to distribute doses to front-line workers who are at risk of getting exposed to the virus.

The city’s firefighters are among the first in line for vaccinations because they also work as emergency medical technicians or paramedics.

The Omaha World-Herald says those who work in the field are getting priority over those in administrative jobs.

Assistant Chief Kathy Bossman says about 36% of the department has tested positive for the virus so far.

Nebraska further relaxed its social-distancing rules on Thursday as the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients remained fairly stable.