Omaha firefighter files discrimination lawsuit against city

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha firefighter has filed a lawsuit against the city, saying she endured discrimination and harassment because of her gender and race.

Jane Crudup, who is Black, says in her lawsuit filed last week that the harassment included finding her firefighter gear hung from a flagpole last March in a way that simulated a lynching.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that no other firefighter admitted culpability, according to the lawsuit, and no disciplinary action was taken in that case or others in which she says she found tampering with her equipment.

In July, an internal investigation into the harassment by the city labeled the incidents “hazing for the purpose of training.”