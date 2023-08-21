OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — The regional office of the FBI is asking for anyone who may have been victimized by a former Boy Scouts leader out of Omaha to come forward.

John C. Shores Jr., 54, of Omaha, was federally charged on August 10 with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted enticement of a minor, according to the FBI Omaha field office. These charges came after the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation with the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force. Shores was then indicted on those charges Monday.

Shores was active with the Boy Scouts, being a Scoutmaster and Commissioner for the Mid-America Council for Boy Scouts of America.

The FBI Omaha field office is looking for any other possible victims. Anyone who has information or knows anyone who may have possibly been victimized by Shores is asked to call the FBI Omaha filed office or click here.

The FBI said in its release that it needs to identify victims of crimes they investigated and that victims could be eligble for certain services, restitution, and rights.