Omaha extends mask order to Nov. 24

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — For a second time, Nebraska’s largest city has extended a requirement for residents to wear face masks in public to try to slow resurging coronavirus numbers that are putting a strain on area hospitals.

Omaha’s City Council voted Tuesday to extend its mask requirement to just before Thanksgiving. It was due to expire on on Oct. 20. Everyone in Omaha is required to wear face coverings in most indoor public spaces where they aren’t able to maintain enough distance from others.

The vote came as Omaha area hospitals reported that 88% of the hospital beds and 93% of the intensive care beds in Douglas County were full.

