Omaha Drug Enforcement Administration takes back more than 33,000 pounds of medication

FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. Lawsuits filed by two Ohio counties against retail pharmacy chains claiming their opioid dispensing practices flooded communities with pain pills and were a a public nuisance can continue after U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, a federal judge in Cleveland, denied the chains’ motion to dismiss the complaints in a ruling Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — During the 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event on October 24, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) received nearly one million pounds of medications.

The DEA Omaha Division received 33,460 pounds of unused, unwanted, or expired medications from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

A breakdown of the collected drugs is below.

Iowa – 11,413 pounds

Minnesota – 17,372 pounds

Nebraska – 2,983 pounds

South Dakota – 1,692 pounds

“We had a tremendous turnout at this year’s National Take Back Day event. I’d like to thank all of the state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies who partnered with DEA to make this year’s event such a success. Collectively, we removed nearly 17 tons of potentially dangerous medications from reaching the streets of our communities and out of the hands of potential abusers,” said DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Richard Salter Jr.

Even though the medication take back event is over, drug disposal sites are still available. Visit this website for more information.

Due to the pandemic, the DEA is also making sure the public can dispose of medications without leaving their homes. Here are two websites you can visit to find information on that.

Latest Stories