OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — In Omaha, the van driver who’s accused of leaving a 1-year-old in a van on a hot day, resulting in the child’s death is out on bond.

62-year-old Ryan Williams posted a $50 thousand dollar bond after being charged with child abuse by neglect resulting in death.

According to an affidavit, he told police that he took 9 kids to the “Kidz of the Future Childcare” and was distracted by another child.

Williams came out of the building several hours later to find the 1-year-old in the backseat of the van.

Williams’ next court date is September 26th.