Omaha-area schools report COVID-19 cases days after opening

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Schools in the Omaha area are reporting new cases of the coronavirus, just days after opening classes to in-person attendance during a global pandemic.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that officials disclosed two confirmed cases at Reagan Elementary School in the Millard Public Schools district. Ralston Public Schools also sent notice of a confirmed case in its Blumfield Elementary School.

Officials in both districts said those infected and those who have been in contact with them have been told to self-quarantine, and that both schools are being deep-cleaned.

Both districts began classes this week on a staggered attendance system, with different groups of students attending on different days.

