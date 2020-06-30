Ohiya Casino & Resort reopened their doors to the public

NIOBRARA, Neb. (KCAU) – The Ohiya Casino & Resort has reopened to the public Monday.

Ohiya Casino & Resort will open in phases. The first phase includes the casino floor, cafe court, and lounge. Future phases include the hotel, Legends restaurant, Four Winds event hall, swimming pool, and gift shop. Occupancy will be limited to 50% on the property during the first phase.

The safety precautions below will be employed at the casino.

Guests are required to take a touchless body temperature before entering the casino. Guests with temperatures at or above 100.4 degrees are asked to not enter the facility.

All guests must wear a face-covering inside the facility.

Smoking is temporarily not allowed in the facility. There are designated areas to smoke outside of the casino.

Until further notice, there will be a limited amount of gaming machines available.

Staff is frequently cleaning and disinfecting gaming machines, door handles, and commonly touched surfaces.

All guests must remain a six-feet distance from others.

Until further notice, Ohiya Casino & Resort is open from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. daily.

“We are very excited to reopen Ohiya Casino and do so in a safe manner, ” General Manager Thelma Thomas said. “Our main concern is for the safety of our guests, our staff, and our entire community, and the public can rest assured that we are taking all appropriate precautions to ensure a fun and safe experience.”

Ohiya Casino & Resort is located seven miles east of Niobrara, Nebraska, and is owned and operated by the Santee Sioux Nation.