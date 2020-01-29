Ogalala Tribe members to vote on marijuana, alcohol

OGALALA, Neb. (KCAU) – In March, Ogalala Sioux Tribe members will decide on three questions.

The first will be whether medical cannabis should be available on the reservation.

They will also be asked if recreational marijuana should be allowed.

Members will also vote on whether alcohol should be sold at the Prarie Wind and East Wind Casinoes.

Officials with the elections commission say the measure requires a majority vote.

If approved, the tribal council would be required to implement the new policy.