LINCOLN, Neb (KCAU) — Officials are letting people know about card skimming attacks that may have affected Nebraskans with SNAP benefits and EBT cards.

According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the department has become aware of skimming activities that caused SNAP electronic benefit transfer or EBT cards to be compromised.

The release defines skimming as the illegal placement of devices in card reading terminals that capture secret information and steal from the victims.

99% of the unauthorized purchases are coming from outside the state of Nebraska, according to the release. Cardholders are encouraged to register their EBT card and block out-of-state transactions. This can be done here.

Steps that beneficiaries can take to avoid falling victim to these scams are as follows:

Change your PIN often and don’t use common pins.

Do not share your PIN with anyone.

Cover the keypad when entering your PIN at a business.

Regularly check your account for unauthorized charges and report any suspicious activity.

Download the FIS ebtEDGE app, create an account, and register your card. Additional details can be found here.



A replacement card can be requested by calling 877-247-6328 or filling out an online application.

Anyone who may be affected by the scam is urged to contact DHHS here or by calling one of the following: