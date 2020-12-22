Officials urge Nebraskans to remain vigilant in virus fight

Vehicles line up at a coronavirus testing site in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, July 23, 2020. State health numbers show cases of confirmed coronavirus infections continued this week to pile up in Nebraska. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials say it’s important to remain vigilant about social distancing to limit the spread of the coronavirus even though vaccines have started to be administered and the state’s virus numbers have improved recently.

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said the arrival of vaccines this month offers hope, but 60% to 70% of the community will have to be vaccinated before precautions can be relaxed.

Over the past several weeks, the virus numbers have been improving in Nebraska.

The rate of people being infected with the virus went from the fifth-highest in the nation early this month to the 29th-highest rate on Monday.