Officials: Teenage girl killed in southeast Nebraska crash

EAGLE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Nebraska say a 17-year-old girl was killed and another teen injured in a crash in Cass County over the weekend.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the crash happened Saturday night at the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Nebraska Highway 63, just east of Eagle.

Investigators say the girls were in a car that failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and collided with another car.

Both girls, from Lincoln, were taken to hospitals, where one was pronounced dead. Their names have not yet been released.

Two teens in the other car were not seriously injured.