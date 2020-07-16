Officials say Stem cell firm cheated patients in Iowa, Nebraska

The vacant offices of the Regenerative Medicine and Anti-Aging Institute in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, July 16, 2020. The attorneys general of Iowa and Nebraska each filed a lawsuit against Regenerative Medicine and Anti-Aging Institutes of Omaha, alleging that company officials used high-pressure sales tactics to offer unproven stem-cell treatments for back pain, lung ailments and even Alzheimer’s disease. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say an Omaha health clinic that offered unproven stem cell treatments for joint pain, erectile dysfunction and Alzheimer’s disease bilked consumers in Iowa and Nebraska out of at least $2.8 million.

The attorneys general of Iowa and Nebraska each filed a lawsuit against Regenerative Medicine and Anti-Aging Institutes of Omaha, alleging that company officials made misleading statements about the effectiveness of their treatments.

They say company officials targeted mostly elderly customers with local television advertisements and in-person seminars with high-pressure sales tactics.

According to the lawsuit, company officials claimed they could reverse the aging process and treat conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, arthritis, and erectile dysfunction.

