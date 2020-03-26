Officials say number of Nebraska COVID-19 cases rose again, total now 68

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say two more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Nebraska, bringing the state total to 68.
The Nebraska Department of Health said one person has been removed from the total after taking up residence in another state.
The announcement Wednesday night follows the Legislature’s approval of an $83.6 million emergency relief package to help public health officials respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Pete Ricketts signed the bill that will provide money for additional medical and cleaning supplies, tests and overtime for state health care workers.
The governor also added Lancaster, Dodge and Saunders counties to the list of places where restaurants and bars will have to close their dining rooms because of the health risk.
