Officials say number of Nebraska COVID-19 cases rose again, total now 68

Nebraska Speaker of the Legislature, Jim Scheer of Norfolk, speaks during a press briefing with Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts behind him, in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Nebraska approved an $83.6 million emergency relief package Wednesday to help public health officials respond to new coronavirus as the number of cases continued to rise and Gov. Pete Ricketts expanded the list of counties where restaurants and bars will be forced to close their dining areas. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say two more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Nebraska, bringing the state total to 68.

The Nebraska Department of Health said one person has been removed from the total after taking up residence in another state.

The announcement Wednesday night follows the Legislature’s approval of an $83.6 million emergency relief package to help public health officials respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed the bill that will provide money for additional medical and cleaning supplies, tests and overtime for state health care workers.

The governor also added Lancaster, Dodge and Saunders counties to the list of places where restaurants and bars will have to close their dining rooms because of the health risk.

