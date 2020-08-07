Officials say Nebraska puppy euthanized after rabies exposure

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Humane Society says an Omaha family’s puppy was euthanized this week after being exposed to rabies.

The group told the Omaha World-Herald that it’s the first time in five years a pet in Douglas has had to be euthanized due to rabies exposure.

Kellie Brown is director of field operations with the Nebraska Humane Society. She says the family found its American Eskimo puppy playing with a bat in its backyard last week.

Brown says the bat tested positive for rabies, and on Tuesday, the puppy began showing symptoms.

Brown says the family is now getting rabies shots to prevent any infection.

