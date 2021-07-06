Officials say man drowned in Nebraska lake on July 4th

ALMA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man drowned in a southern Nebraska lake on the July Fourth holiday.

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old man died Sunday in Harlan County Lake.

Sheriff’s officials say a 911 call late Sunday afternoon reported the drowning, and deputies were joined by officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Game and Parks in searching for the man.

The man’s body was found about three hours later on the south side of the lake, located near Alma.

Investigators believe the man had been swimming when he likely became fatigued and drowned.

Authorities had not released his name by midday Tuesday. An autopsy has been ordered.