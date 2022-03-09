LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say at least five people have died in two separate crashes on Nebraska roads.

Police in the eastern Nebraska city of La Vista say two people were killed early Wednesday morning in a crash involving several vehicles at a busy intersection.

A day earlier, three people were killed a crash involving three semitrailers on Interstate 80 about 25 miles west of Lincoln.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office says the Tuesday crash happened around 5:45 a.m. when an eastbound semitrailer crossed the median and hit a westbound semi head-on.

Authorities say another westbound semi swerved to avoid the collision and overturned.

Three people were declared dead at the scene, and a fourth person was flown to a Lincoln hospital in critical condition.