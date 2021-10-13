Officials say 70-year-old man died in Nebraska apartment fire

Nebraska News

by: , Kearney Hub

Posted: / Updated:

GIBBON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 70-year-old man died in an apartment fire in south-central Nebraska.

The Kearney Hub reports fire happened Friday night at the Colony Acres apartments in Gibbon.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says fire crews discovered the body of 70-year-old Bradley Osborne inside his apartment while fighting the blaze.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, but say no foul play is suspected in Osborne’s death. Gibbon is about 13 miles northeast of Kearney.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News