GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Investigators say two drivers have died in a head-on crash just northeast of Grand Island.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the crash happened around 5:30 a.m Wednesday on U.S. Highway 30.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says an eastbound vehicle driven by 29-year-old Zachery Schultz, of Chapman, crossed the center line and collided with a westbound car driven by 50-year-old Scott Ellis, of Marquette. Both men were killed.

Investigators say neither man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.