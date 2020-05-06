Officials say 16-year-old boy drowns in North Platte-area lake

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Officials say divers have pulled the body of a 16-year-old boy from a small lake near North Platte.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department reports the teen’s death occurred Tuesday afternoon when deputies were called to Fire Lake at the Birdwood State Wildlife Management Area just west of North Platte for a report of a possible drowning.

The department says on its Facebook page that divers were able to find the boy’s body shortly after beginning the search.

Investigators say the boy was one of several teenagers who were fishing and swimming in the lake when others noticed the teen was missing.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.