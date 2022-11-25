NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide in Imperial.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), the Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a shooting that occurred overnight on the 100 block of 12th Street.

A victim, identified as Jesse Krausnick, 19, was found with a gunshot wound and died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

The Imperial Police Department took Tristan Ferguson, 19, into custody at the scene.

Ferguson is being held at the Chase County Jail for manslaughter, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and other charges.

This investigation is still ongoing and was taken over by the Nebraska State Patrol.