Officials identify 4 killed in house fire in eastern Nebraska

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Fire officials in the eastern Nebraska city of Columbus say a stray ember from a wood-burning fireplace sparked a house fire over the weekend that killed four people.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office says in a news release that 27-year-old Lars Barcel and 28-year-old Janelle Miller died in the fire, along with 6-year-old Natasha Lambrecht and 4-month-old Lars Alex Barcel Jr.

Officials say the fire broke out Saturday morning in a house in the heart of Columbus, which is about 70 miles west of Omaha.

State Fire Marshal’s investigators and Columbus police determined that the ember ignited nearby combustible materials.

