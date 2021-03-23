Officials ID victims killed in Kearney house fire

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified three people killed in a Kearney house fire last week as a woman and her two children.

The Buffalo County Attorney’s Office said in a news release that 39-year-old Lori Montgomery and her children — 4-year-old Austin and 2-year-old Emmah — suffered fatal injuries in the Thursday fire.

Arriving firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames, and crews found the three during an initial search of the house.

All three were pulled from the burning building’s main floor and taken to a Kearney hospital, were they were pronounced dead.

The Kearney Hub reported Tuesday that autopsies have been performed, but those results have not yet been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.